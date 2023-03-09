Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 64,200 Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.53% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $553,000. Deer Park Road Corp lifted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,795,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,764,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter worth about $108,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASPS opened at $5.55 on Thursday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $89.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $194,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,836,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,901.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 29.65% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of integrated service and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. It operates through the following businesses: field services, marketplace, and mortgage and real estate solutions. The field services segment is involved in property preservation and inspection services, and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

