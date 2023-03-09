Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 7,900 Shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.28% of Northeast Bank worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in Northeast Bank by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 78,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NBN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northeast Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Northeast Bank from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Northeast Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Northeast Bank stock opened at $43.49 on Thursday. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $33.09 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.05.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.25 million.

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.74%.

Northeast Bank Profile

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

Further Reading

