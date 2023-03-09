Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 98,200 Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.49% of Resolute Forest Products worth $7,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RFP. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 13.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 714,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,674,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after purchasing an additional 196,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 574.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 222,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 189,938 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patrice Minguez sold 47,594 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,425.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,856.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.03. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.40 to $22.80 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

