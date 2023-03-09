Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,740,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 254,898 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.54% of Acacia Research worth $7,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACTG. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Acacia Research by 218.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Research in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Acacia Research in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acacia Research in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Research in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Acacia Research to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Acacia Research

Shares of NASDAQ ACTG opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11. Acacia Research Co. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

