Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of Insperity worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Insperity by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Insperity by 20.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Insperity by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Insperity by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Insperity by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $754,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,829.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,690,340 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Trading Down 0.5 %

Insperity Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $122.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.37. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.59 and a 52-week high of $125.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

