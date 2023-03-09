Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ESS. StockNews.com raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.90.

NYSE:ESS opened at $232.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.24 and a 1-year high of $363.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.13%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

