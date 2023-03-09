Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 203,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.31% of Moelis & Company worth $7,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 14.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,135,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,443,000 after buying an additional 757,607 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 84.7% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 773,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after buying an additional 354,484 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 267.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 376,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after buying an additional 274,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,989,000 after buying an additional 225,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,984,000 after buying an additional 211,221 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MC opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.75. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 36,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $1,539,059.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,502.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 73,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $3,416,211.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,232.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 36,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $1,539,059.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,502.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 370,067 shares of company stock worth $16,395,758. 7.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Stories

