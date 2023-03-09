Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,531,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $898,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,417 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,666,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Repligen by 640.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,034 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,053,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,613,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.86.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $174.74 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $262.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.15.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $186.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

