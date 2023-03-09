ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC lowered its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 15,077 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC owned 0.09% of ReWalk Robotics worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ReWalk Robotics by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 65,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

In other ReWalk Robotics news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 102,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $80,657.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,963,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,270.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RWLK opened at $0.80 on Thursday. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 355.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. Equities analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

