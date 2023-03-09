Robert Paul Bennett Sells 34,892 Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 34,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $634,685.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,767.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Paul Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Robert Paul Bennett sold 230,433 shares of EngageSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $4,191,576.27.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of EngageSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $494,760.00.

EngageSmart Stock Up 0.4 %

ESMT opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.76 and a beta of 0.52. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10.

Institutional Trading of EngageSmart

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 million. EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in EngageSmart by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EngageSmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ESMT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded EngageSmart from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on EngageSmart from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

EngageSmart Company Profile

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

