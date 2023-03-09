Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.63% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 154,739 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 18,663 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $232,417.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $67,796.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,046.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

RCKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.58.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.23. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Featured Articles

