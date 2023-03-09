Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $4.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. CIBC downgraded shares of B2Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.91. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $5.07.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $592.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 14.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth $25,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth $34,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

