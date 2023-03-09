SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $175,754.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,113.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $997,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,122. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $175,754.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $385,113.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,869 shares of company stock worth $1,182,551. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEAS opened at $63.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 2.00. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 82.50%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.