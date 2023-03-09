Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its position in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,926 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Seer were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEER. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Seer by 286.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seer during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Seer by 342.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seer by 50.0% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 13,840 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $57,159.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,782.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 38,696 shares of company stock worth $175,635 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America cut Seer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Seer stock opened at $4.66 on Thursday. Seer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $16.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

