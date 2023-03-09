Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 511 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.8% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $93.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $962.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.55 and a 200 day moving average of $103.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,596,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

