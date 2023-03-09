Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Holdings Trimmed by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,308,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,096,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,939,000 after acquiring an additional 19,329 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $56.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $74.88. The stock has a market cap of $991.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.47.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.