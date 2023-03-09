Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Bank of America cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $34.48 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.