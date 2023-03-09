Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) COO David B. Berger Sells 10,000 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $411,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.14. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $123.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.90.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

TNDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

