TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 57.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,309 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRP. Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 13.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

NYSE:TRP opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.84, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.60. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $59.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 458.62%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

