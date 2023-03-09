Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,502 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 531,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,047,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 7.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 306,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 22,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 282.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 211,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 155,839 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:HQH opened at $17.63 on Thursday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $22.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

