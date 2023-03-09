Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 9,000.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Teleflex by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Performance

TFX stock opened at $227.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.37. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $356.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.69.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

