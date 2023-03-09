Tenere Capital LLC Has $14.92 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tenere Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 7.3% of Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $2,120,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after buying an additional 32,781 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $93.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.43, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

