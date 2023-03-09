The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Chairman John C. Malone Sells 119,680 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.12. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.81.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LSXMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,324,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,918 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,486,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,103,000 after buying an additional 1,324,560 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 993,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,605,000 after buying an additional 689,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth $21,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Articles

