The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $30.64 and last traded at $30.64, with a volume of 70979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.29.

Specifically, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and sold 406,897 shares worth $30,376,669. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LSXMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

