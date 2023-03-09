The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $30.64 and last traded at $30.64, with a volume of 70979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.29.

Specifically, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $417,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and sold 406,897 shares worth $30,376,669. 12.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LSXMK shares. StockNews.com downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.64.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.