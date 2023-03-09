The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Director Acquires $383,040.00 in Stock

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) Director Barry M. Smith acquired 25,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $383,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,485. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $399.01 million, a PE ratio of 61.05, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $20.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNTG. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

