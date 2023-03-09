The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in RealReal were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RealReal by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RealReal by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in RealReal by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RealReal alerts:

RealReal Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of REAL stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About RealReal

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RealReal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on RealReal from $3.75 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.69.

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.