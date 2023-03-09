Thomas A. Mccourt Sells 33,756 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 33,756 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $378,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,266,049.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 26,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 89,907 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 394,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.