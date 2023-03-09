Thomas Pacheco Sells 20,000 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Stock

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) insider Thomas Pacheco sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,306.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Acushnet Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.66. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $54.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOLF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Acushnet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Acushnet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Acushnet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 153.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

