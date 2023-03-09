Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Position Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,117,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 131,386 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.71% of Tilly’s worth $7,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tilly’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Tilly’s by 25.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tilly’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,969,000 after buying an additional 26,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tilly’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,300,000 after buying an additional 43,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE TLYS opened at $8.39 on Thursday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $250.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

