Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,689 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.07% of Timberland Bancorp worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Timberland Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 24,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timberland Bancorp news, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $54,773.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,773 shares in the company, valued at $5,297,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 8,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $292,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,578.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $54,773.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,297,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Timberland Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSBK stock opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $35.62. The company has a market capitalization of $269.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 33.64%. The company had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter.

Timberland Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.97%.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.