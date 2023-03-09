Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Stock Position Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.09% of Titan Machinery worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 29.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $46.70 on Thursday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Titan Machinery Profile

TITN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

