Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Lowered to C$90.00 at ATB Capital

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TOU. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$89.50.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 0.9 %

TSE TOU opened at C$58.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.59. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$45.88 and a 52 week high of C$84.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$71.74.

Tourmaline Oil Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Tourmaline Oil

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$62.63 per share, with a total value of C$30,688.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,880,980. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$62.63 per share, with a total value of C$30,688.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,880,980. Also, Director Janet Weiss bought 500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$68.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,414.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$680,228.15. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,059. Corporate insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

