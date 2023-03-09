Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,018 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBIO. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,474,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 778,535 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,752,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 580.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 442,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 377,053 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1,008.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 296,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 288,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 196,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $225,005.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,018.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $225,005.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,018.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,492,722 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,177.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,178,072 over the last 90 days. 29.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

BBIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.63. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

