Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $191.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $124,641.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,871,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,921 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.