Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) SVP Evan M. Turtz Sells 2,095 Shares

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TT opened at $191.46 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $196.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.29 and a 200-day moving average of $168.45.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,299,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

