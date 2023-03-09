Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 6,269 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMAX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 18.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $327.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.84 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 368.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,786.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,301,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,685,943.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,786.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,301,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,685,943.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 12,033 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $223,573.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,383,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,277,700.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 46,497 shares of company stock worth $844,760. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

