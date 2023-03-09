Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 225,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,194 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in TrueCar by 1,951,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TrueCar news, Director Brendan L. Harrington purchased 10,400 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $25,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,765.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRUE. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of TrueCar to $2.75 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on TrueCar to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.09.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The firm’s products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

