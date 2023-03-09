Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at $18,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amplitude by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,291,000 after acquiring an additional 952,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 512.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 813,324 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amplitude by 859.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 604,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after buying an additional 541,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 2nd quarter worth $7,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $36,861.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,647.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $50,405.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $36,861.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,647.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock worth $326,261. 45.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $13.24 on Thursday. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.36.
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.
