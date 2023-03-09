Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,761 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after buying an additional 38,460 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 75,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average is $44.90. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $123.96.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

