Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $337,000 Position in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Paragon 28 were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Paragon 28 by 72.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,345 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 395,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FNA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

Paragon 28 Trading Up 0.3 %

FNA opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48. Paragon 28, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.42). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 37.12% and a negative return on equity of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $51.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Paragon 28

In related news, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $30,577.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,679,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,017,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder B. Ag Bird sold 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $22,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,201,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,420,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $30,577.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,679,890 shares in the company, valued at $277,017,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,198,630 shares of company stock valued at $37,649,831 over the last three months. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paragon 28 Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

