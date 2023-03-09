Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $341,000 Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Camden National were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Camden National by 32.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the 2nd quarter worth $550,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 3rd quarter worth $511,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Camden National by 13,275.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Camden National by 18.8% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 100,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,891 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Camden National Price Performance

Shares of CAC opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.78. Camden National Co. has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $587.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $46.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

Further Reading

