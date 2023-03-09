Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $348,000 Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 46.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,681,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after purchasing an additional 321,502 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 255,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 27,353 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 28.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

LADR opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 67.08 and a quick ratio of 67.08. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LADR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Further Reading

