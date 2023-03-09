Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $349,000 in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Alector by 12.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,517,000 after purchasing an additional 650,187 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alector by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,748,000 after acquiring an additional 44,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alector by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,914,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,770,000 after acquiring an additional 78,243 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alector by 0.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,474,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,144,000 after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alector by 37.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 966,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 260,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.
Alector Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $7.21 on Thursday. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $598.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02.
ALEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.
Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.
