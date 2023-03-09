Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 5,783 America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 17.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart Stock Down 0.3 %

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $84.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average of $74.49. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $127.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.26). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.48 per share, for a total transaction of $382,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,407,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.48 per share, for a total transaction of $382,140.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,407,740. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 67,300 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $4,632,932.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 717,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,378,932. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Stephens cut their price objective on America’s Car-Mart to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

About America’s Car-Mart

(Get Rating)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.