Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 5,783 America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 17.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.
America’s Car-Mart Stock Down 0.3 %
America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $84.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average of $74.49. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $127.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.48 per share, for a total transaction of $382,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,407,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.48 per share, for a total transaction of $382,140.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,407,740. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 67,300 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $4,632,932.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 717,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,378,932. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CRMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Stephens cut their price objective on America’s Car-Mart to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.
About America’s Car-Mart
America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.
