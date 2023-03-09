Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,620 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Glatfelter in the third quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 2,438.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 340,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 326,705 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the third quarter worth $919,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Glatfelter during the first quarter valued at $3,045,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Glatfelter by 273.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 209,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 153,657 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

GLT opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $160.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.66. Glatfelter Co. has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

In related news, SVP Wolfgang Laures purchased 277,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $1,030,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 316,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,632.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David C. Elder bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $30,976.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,880.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wolfgang Laures purchased 277,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $1,030,440.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 316,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,632.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

