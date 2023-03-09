Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 1,829 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avid Technology by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 136,524 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $20,908,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVID. StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Insider Activity at Avid Technology

Avid Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 4,462 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $121,812.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avid Technology stock opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.23. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $37.31.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

