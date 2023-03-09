Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 59,738 Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 59,738 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LXU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 925.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 88,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 49.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 192.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 56,476 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in LSB Industries by 79.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LSB Industries by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 46,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LSB Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE:LXU opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.60.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

