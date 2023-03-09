Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $337,000 Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Primo Water by 76.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC lowered Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Primo Water Price Performance

Primo Water Increases Dividend

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is 168.42%.

Insider Activity at Primo Water

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,300,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,300,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $762,556.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,313,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,980 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

