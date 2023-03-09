Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ARQT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

In other news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $37,158.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 366,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,595,185.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $144,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $37,158.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,185.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,548 shares of company stock valued at $537,319 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $822.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a current ratio of 11.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $27.40.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.